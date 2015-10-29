For some ill-advised reason, Rick Santorum is taking credit for part of Donald Trump’s platform, claiming it was stolen from his book. (Buzzfeed)
A University of Michigan student posted 5,000 flyers around campus accusing a football star of giving her chlamydia. (Jezebel)
Iran accepted an invitation to join the U.S. and Russia in discussions about Syria’s future. (BBC News)
A Salem witch took the “world’s best-known warlock” to court over harassment; somehow, this is real life and not just the worst entry in "Scary Stories to Tell in The Dark." (The Guardian)
British juniper plants are in a “critical state” due to a new fungal disease, meaning we’re on the precipice of a very serious gin shortage right before the holidays. (Wired)
A professor alleged that the “lazy” Australian accent was developed by years of heavy drinking. (The Telegraph)
Inspired by Ariana Grande, a massive million-dollar military blimp broke free of its tether and roamed the skies. (Gizmodo)
