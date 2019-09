Rick Santorum really wants the American public to know that if they like Donald Trump, they’d really like him, too. During an appearance on an AM radio show, the former Pennsylvania senator alleged that parts of Trump’s platform — “making America great again, talking about manufacturing and trade, and immigration” — all come from his book, Blue Collar Conservative. Apparently, the two met in New York last summer and Trump brought along his copy of the book. “He was saying how he had liked the book, he had read the book,” Santorum said. “Of course, I didn’t believe he had read the book. I say, ‘You know what, I can’t believe Donald Trump read my book,’ and he assured me that he did.” ( Buzzfeed