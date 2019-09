Contrary to everything you learned in your high school health class, you might not have to be quite so vigilant about scheduling breast cancer screenings — at least not at the moment. In a bit of a policy shift, the American Cancer Society released new recommendations for breast cancer prevention, pushing back the age for women to start getting mammograms by five years. According to the new guidelines, at the age of 45, women should have one mammogram performed a year until they reach 54, by which time they can scale back to having the test done every other year. Clinical breast exams, during which a medical professional searches for breast lumps with their hands, are no longer suggested unless you have prior signs of breast abnormality. ( New York Times