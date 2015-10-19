A judge ruled that Texas officials can deny birth certificates for the U.S.-born children of some immigrants. (NPR)
Thousands fled their homes in the northern Philippines as fearsome Typhoon Koppu made landfall. (BBC)
A well-known mommy blogger allegedly injected her 9-year-old daughter with urine and laxatives. (Vice)
An unidentified gunman opened fire at Florida’s ZombiCon, killing one attendee and wounding four others. (Slate)
The organizers behind Governors Ball have launched a petition to stop Coachella’s proposed New York expansion. So many festivals, so little space. (Gothamist)
A Florida couple prolonged a six-hour standoff with SWAT officers in order to have sex “one last time.” (Huffington Post)
Notorious drug kingpin El Chapo was injured while narrowly escaping a raid in Mexico. (Business Insider)
Justin Bieber finally addressed those nude pics and claimed what we saw was“shrinkage,” making even the eggplant emoji envious. (The Frisky)
