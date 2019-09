Whenever you lay you down to sleep, do you pray to the Lord asking for your abode to change into a palace of creep? If so, you should stop whatever it is you’re doing (Seriously — what are you doing?) and begin writing an essay about your bravery for Airbnb’s new Halloween-themed competition. After midnight on October 20, two winners will be chosen to spend the night in a pop-up bedroom beneath the streets of Paris, smack dab in the middle of one of the catacombs’ serpentine tunnels. Along with a chance to sleep in the “world’s largest grave,” the intrepid guests will receive a private concert and a visit from a storyteller “guaranteed to produce nightmares.” Honestly, the scariest thing about this Airbnb is that it doesn’t come with Wi-Fi. ( BBC News