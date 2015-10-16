President Obama halted the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. About 5,000 troops will remain through 2017. (New York Times)
Airbnb will let two contest winners spend Halloween night in Paris' haunted catacombs, a.k.a. the world's largest grave. (BBC News)
Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert will please guilty to paying hush money to cover his sexual misconduct. (Chicago Trubune)
An Amsterdam music festival will allow attendants to bring up to five ecstasy pills. Last year, three deaths at the festival were linked to drug use. (NME)
Advertisement
Police discover that a woman believed to be a 1973 homicide victim is alive and well. (Washington Post)
A church in D.C. is protesting a proposed bike lane, claiming it would infringe upon the church's "rights of religious freedom." (Time)
"Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller faces five years in prison for bankruptcy fraud. Guess she's on the bottom of the pyramid this week, huh? (Huffington Post)
Advertisement