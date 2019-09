Ben Carson isn’t the only politician acknowledging Kanye West’s White House aspirations : during his speech at a Democratic National Committee fundraising event in San Francisco, President Obama decided to share some sage advice about D.C.’s inner workings with West, as the rapper was to hit the same stage a little later for a performance. If West is serious about being president, or “Peezy” as Obama joked, he apparently should avoid all references to his magnum opus, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. “Saying that you have a beautiful, dark, twisted fantasy? That’s what’s known as off-message in politics. You can’t say something like that,” Obama told the crowd. But when it comes to West’s chances of being elected, the President isn’t particularly hopeful. “Do you really think that this country is going to elect a black guy from the South Side of Chicago with a funny name to be president?” Obama asked. ( Rolling Stone