Say what you will about “Anaconda,” her “revealing” outfits, or how she isn’t a feminist, but Nicki Minaj has always demanded respect — even when it was inconvenient — and eschewed the pickle juice in her rise to the top. If you need proof, just read the latest New York Times Magazine, in which the rapper explains the real reason why she asked Miley what was good (“If you want to enjoy our culture...then you should also want to know what affects us, what is bothering us.”) and refuses to respond to a sexist line of questioning. After being asked if she “thrives off” the drama between label mate Drake and beau Meek Mill, Minaj let the interviewer have it: “Four grown-ass men are having issues between themselves and you’re asking me 'Do I thrive off drama?'...Women blame women for things that have nothing to do with them.” ( Fader