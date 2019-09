Hey, whoever lost a loved one to the tragic shooting in Oregon: Ben Carson is sorry for your loss, but he kind of thinks it’s your friend or family member’s fault for getting shot. Like, what was your loved one doing standing around and living life like that? Carson wouldn’t have just stood around. As he said during an appearance on Fox & Friends, Carson would’ve saved the day. “Not only would I probably not cooperate with him, I would not just stand there and let him shoot me,” Carson, who wasn’t at the community college when the shooting occurred, very bravely claimed. “I would say: 'Hey guys, everybody attack him. He may shoot me, but he can’t get us all.’” ( Mother Jones