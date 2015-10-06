Textbook company McGraw-Hill will stop referring to American slaves as "workers" and "immigrants." (Washington Post)
Carly Fiorina thinks her degree in medieval history will help her defeat ISIS. “...What ISIS wants to do is drive us back to the Middle Ages, literally,” said Fiorina. (ABC News)
American Apparel filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Bad news for shiny leotards lovers everywhere. (USA Today)
Florida Senate candidate admits that he once sacrificed a goat and drank its blood. What happens in the Mojave Desert doesn't stay in the Mojave Desert. (Slate)
Hillary Clinton announced a new plan to tighten gun laws that includes extended background checks. (BBC News)
James Franco got bar mitzvahed at 37-years-old to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s disease. Mazel tov! (Vulture)
People are freaking out after Cosmopolitan called the Kardashians "America's first family." Best Facebook reaction: "Go home Cosmopolitan, you're drunk." (Refinery29)
