First off: Cindy C is about to turn 50. We know it seems hard to believe, but the world has been graced with Crawford's beauty (and beauty mark) for close to half a century now. (Her infamous Pepsi commercial aired 23 years ago, if you want to feel really old...or really young, in the case you're drawing a blank.) So yes, 2016 will mark the 50th year for the former cornfield worker, OG supermodel, MTV House of Style host, workout-video maven, Meaningful Beauty founder, Malibu mom, and newly minted author. In honor of this milestone, Crawford has released Becoming The book falls somewhere between a memoir and a coffee-table tome, and is packed with coming-of-age and behind-the-shoot stories, musings on life in and out of the biz, and, of course, tons of gorgeous photos. "It's not a tell-all or an autobiography where I tell my deepest, darkest secrets, and I don't really have that many anyway," Crawford confesses to us. "It’s really more about life lessons and the journey of growing up and becoming your adult self."Sorry beauty buffs, as much as we'd appreciate her knowledge, Crawford decided not to include the makeup and hair tricks she's learned on her journey. "I do so [many] beauty and exercise tips in magazines and websites, and that wasn’t what I was feeling right now," she continues. Still, it would be impossible to tell the story of Cindy Crawford without at least a little beauty banter — the proof is ahead. Read on for nine beauty-related facts — straight from her book — you may not have known about Crawford, from how the supers came to be to the hairstyle she wore on her wedding day.“During my Chicago modeling days, in addition to doing our own hair and makeup, we also had to bring a bag of accessories to shoots. Black pumps, nude and black stockings, and earrings. This was modeling 101. Most mornings I’d set my hair in hot curlers, pack my 'model bag,' and walk two blocks to Skrebneski Studio.”