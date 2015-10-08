

She Wishes She Were More Of A "Yes" Person

"To a young girl from the Midwest, landing in the middle of the New York fashion scene was overwhelming. I often felt like the naked king in The Emperor’s New Clothes — when would people figure out that I didn’t belong? I often held myself back, too tentative and unsure to really immerse myself in my surroundings. Did I want to go on Armani’s yacht for a few days? 'No.' I knew I could be 'Cindy Crawford' for eight hours on a shoot, but I was scared I couldn’t deliver her 24/7… It was easier to say no. I said no too often. I didn’t want to risk making awkward mistakes… I’d love to tell that hardworking girl with her nose buried in a book that it is okay to live it up a little bit.”



She’s Her Most Real When She's In The Makeup Chair

“I know I have a dressing-room personality that is slightly funnier and raunchier than I might have at a dinner party. In fact, it’s practically mandatory! In order to keep up with the humor with some of the biggest personalities I’ve ever met, I have to bring my A game. But the makeup room is also the place where I could talk about the fight I had with my boyfriend or about feeling homesick. There, tears are dried, and friendships are cemented, so that by the time I step onto the set, I feel invincible."