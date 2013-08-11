Dramatic as it may be, after looking at 6 Shore Road's lookbook, we feel a strong compulsion to slide out of our chairs and lie on the office floor until we figure out a way to get them all.
6 Shore Road is a newcomer to the fashion world, with its official debut in this summer's Miami Swim Week. But, the brand was already werkin' it pre-Miami; big fishes like Saks and Shopbop are already carrying the line.
Designer/Founder Pooja Kharbanda worked in IT before starting up 6 Shore Road, and it shows. The lookbook is a cool twist on nerdy-chic. Whimsical colors and graphic digital prints make the cutouts just right, and the glamorous floor-length coverups appeal to even the most hardcore tomboys.
So, take a look, and then come join us on the office floor. We'll save you a spot.