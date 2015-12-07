50 Under-$50 Gifts You'd Actually Want

It's that special time of year when pine trees line the sidewalks, parties crowd many a sociable person's schedule (I've heard), and presents fly off the shelves into the eager arms of guilt-ridden consumers who are just now realizing that nothing says, "You matter to me!" quite like a Starbucks gift card.
Wait, come again? You haven't gone Christmas-shopping yet? Or Hanukkah-shopping? Or even non-denominational obligatory-token-of-my-affection shopping?! That's all right. We've all procrastinated at one point or another, even when the happiness of our close friends and relatives is at stake. (Dads appreciate a heartfelt IOU as much as a new tie, right?) Ahead, 50 fun ideas for the last-minute shoppers among us — you know who you are.
No matter who you're shopping for or what your budget is, Refinery29 has all the holiday picks you need right here.
Wait, come again? You haven't gone Christmas-shopping yet? Or Hanukkah-shopping? Or even non-denominational obligatory-token-of-my-affection shopping?! That's all right. We've all procrastinated at one point or another, even when the happiness of our close friends and relatives is at stake. (Dads appreciate a heartfelt IOU as much as a new tie, right?) Ahead, 50 fun ideas for the last-minute shoppers among us — you know who you are.
No matter who you're shopping for or what your budget is, Refinery29 has all the holiday picks you need right here.