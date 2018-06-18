Chances are, you're already planning your summer months around outdoor concerts, beach trips, and long-weekend road trips. But before you completely book yourself up, there’s one more very important event to add: the debut of 29Rooms San Francisco.
After three successful runs in New York and one stop in Los Angeles, we’re setting our sights on the Bay Area for the next iteration of our Turn It Into Art theme. From June 21 to 24, ticket holders can explore 29 sensational installations in one interactive funhouse of style, culture, and technology, from an immersive bathroom (that talks to you) to a floor-to-ceiling wall of neon artwork.
Advertisement
We’re sure you’re dying to find out what other installations are in the works, so without giving away too much of the surprise, here’s a sneak peek of what to expect: First, step into an IRL replica of Below Deck Mediterranean, Vanderpump Rules, and Southern Charm from Bravo. Next, head over to the LANEIGE beauty bar to touch up your makeup and take a few Insta-worthy pics at its photo studio. Then get motivated with words of encouragement at Intuit's wall of inspirational quotes, and put that motivation to good use in Adobe’s photo-editing studio. Finally, feed your senses with an immersive Pure Leaf tea room, and explore the decadent world of Häagen-Dazs® TRIO CRISPY LAYERS ice cream. Don't forget to pack your wallet and hit up the 29Rooms merch store — there might even be a special surprise for Mastercard cardholders.
Call up your squad, charge your phones, and get ready for the best event of the summer. The countdown to 29Rooms San Francisco starts NOW.
When: June 21 through 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 3 to 6 p.m., and 7 to 10 p.m.
Where: 3362 Palace Drive, San Francisco, CA
Advertisement