I Asked My “Pandemic Boyfriend” 29 Questions About Dating In Quarantine

So we made plans to meet at the American Museum of Natural History on a Saturday. We giggled through the exhibits. “That’s you,” I said, pointing at a one-eyed taxidermied owl. After the museum, we got dinner and watched Jeopardy — and I learned we were equally well-matched trivia competitors. The date went so well that we decided to plan a four-day trip together for the following weekend — a casual third date. Newly vaccinated, we set off for L.A., where we surfed in Malibu, hiked coastal mountains, and began to develop some real, serious feelings for one another. “I want to keep seeing you,” he said on the last day and my heart leapt. All I wanted was to keep seeing him — and for him to want to keep seeing me.