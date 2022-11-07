29 Big Gift Ideas Part 2: Lifestyle
Cozy home décor, (actually) affordable art, and so much more— these gifts truly make any space.
06.
A Pint Sized Kitchen Upgrade
Small kitchen? No big deal. Brands like Caraway and Our Place have rolled out petite versions of their bestselling pots and pans that are tailor-made for gifting. Equal parts form and function, they’re perfect for the aspiring chef on your list. Not to mention, they’re (cast) iron-clad proof that the best things come in small(er) packages.
07.
Good Game
Now that’s what we call a good game. From Meta Quest 2’s immersive VR interface to Nintendo’s crystal-clear OLED switch console, your lucky recipient has endless ways to play this season.
08.
A Wine Tasting At Home
Advertisement
A boozy take on the traditional advent calendar is an unforgettable gift for the oenophile in your life. Or, better yet, host your own holiday get-together like the sommelier you’re about to become The box comes with a smattering of grape varietals, so you’ll just need to supply the cheese.
09.
Travel In Style
Now boarding: Upgraded travel essentials that make passing through TSA a breeze — not to mention, an utterly chic affair. (Bonus points if you pick a modern colorway that will inspire envy at baggage claim)
10.
A Cozy Place For Cozy Things
Plush textures, marshmallow-like seating, and a touch of whimsy make any home a haven. (Add a good book and woodsy candle for the makings of a perfect night in.)
11.
Love Your Commute
For anyone adjusting from a bed-to-living-room commute to being back in the office, ease the transition with boredom-busters like a sleek e-reader , podcast subscription, or stylish (and sensible) footwear that they won’t want to change out of when they get to their desk. Trust us, these will come in handy the next time they’re running late thanks to another “signal delay.”
12.
A Good Reason To Give Back
It’s called the season of giving for a reason. Channel holiday spirit with a thoughtful gift with a charitable bent. Think: Tatcha’s longstanding partnership with Room To Read, or a digital gift card that allows you to choose a cause that’s close to your heart.
13.
Show Your Pet Parent Pride
Whether you’ve got a pampered pup or fancy feline (or another fur baby variety), nothing says “family” like a coordinating walk kit or adorable beaded bracelet. (Oh, and a hygge-inspired home to rest their paws at night doesn’t hurt.)
Advertisement
14.
A Spruced-Up Space
House chores can be an enjoyable experience — just ask our new favorite household and cleaning brands, which combine sustainability, style, and service with aplomb. (Is it too early to get started on spring cleaning?)
15.
Flowers, Just Because
In 2023, we’re bidding adieu to sending flowers for engagements and birthdays and embracing the act of sending bountiful blooms just because. A bouquet subscription like Bloomsybox and The Bouqs Co. does the work of curating seasonal arrangements for you (and is a welcome surprise on your giftee’s doorstep). Best of all, nothing works better than a vase of fresh flowers to instantly brighten up any space.
16.
Art That Doesn’t Require An Auction
Gone are the days of requiring a savvy dealer or standing Christie’s invitation to procure beautiful art. Online destinations like Society6 and Etsy have pages of affordable, fun options, while Drool offers options to directly support the artist. Grab a minimalist print for your cool coworker, or a vintage-inspired travel poster for your globe-trotting aunt.
17.
A Plant Person Starter Pack
Next year, be the plant person you’ve always wanted to be. Online nurseries like Bloomscape and The Sill make it easy to gift a leafy haul to coworkers, friends, or, you know, yourself.
18.
A Booze-Free Bar
Meet the new guard of booze-free spritzes, spirits, and more — and no, they’re not just for Dry January. Packed with flavor, bubbles, and personality in spades, this crew brings all the fun of a night out, minus the hangover.
Advertisement
19.
Organize Your Work
A place for everything and everything in its place—sounds pretty nice, right? Whether your giftee is at a 9-to-5 or WFH, they’ll appreciate elevated essentials: Think catchall trays that double as charging pads, day planners for when iCal won’t sync, and a Marie Kondo-designed desktop set to spark joy while they work.
20.
Snack Your Way Around The World
From crispy Japanese rice crackers to quintessentially British Jaffa Cakes, you don’t need to be returning from vacation to give a taste of somewhere new. Thanks to innovative startups and global shipping, giving a taste of the world is as easy as click, order, ship. Best of all: No jet lag.
Advertisement