Paris Hilton’s Motorola Razr+ Collab Is The Latest Y2K Revival We Want, No, Need

It's just been so heartbreaking and devastating to see so many people losing their homes and everything they own and their pets and family members. I've grown up in this town my entire life, so I'm doing everything I can to support. We've raised over $1 million for our aid relief, and I’ve just been going and donating time over at the Pasadena Humane Society with the animals. And Baby2Baby , they do such incredible work. The silver lining in this is just to see how resilient the people are here, how much everyone is supporting each other and helping each other out and I think that's been really, in such a scary time, beautiful to see so many people just really looking out for each other.