Paris Hilton’s Motorola Razr+ Collab Is The Latest Y2K Revival We Want, No, Need

The 2000s were the most fun times in fashion, nightlife, and just everything. It was the most fun and iconic and exciting era, and I love that I am the blueprint for it. Everyone is always saying, ‘Paris, you invented Y2K fashion. You're the queen.’ So that always makes me feel really happy to see how ahead of my time I was and just to see so many people recreating my looks or just my catchphrases or things that I do. That's why I was also so excited for this collab because it makes so much sense. When I think of a phone, I think of the pink Razr and now having my own is just so sick.