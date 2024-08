Celebrity Endorsements Are Taking Over The Election, Proving We’ve Lost The Plot

As more wealthy and famous flood the electoral process, it begs the question: why do we care what celebrities think and say to begin with? I don’t subscribe to the “ shut up and dribble ” perspectives that others have. People don’t need to be an expert to have an opinion. A democracy should be participatory and if politics is too inaccessible, that is an indictment on those in power. Further, with large platforms comes enlarged responsibility and I do believe those in positions of influence should use that for more than just selling us the latest product. However, I don’t love the way we put celebrity opinions on a pedestal and attach more weight purely because of their visibility. Sure, some have lived experiences like ours. But most are just wealthy people who did some work people like. Is that enough of a qualification to shape political representation so immensely?