What’s Happening To Jordan Chiles Is Unfair. Period.

The controversy has made Chiles a target for racist attacks on social media. Many claimed that Chiles’ medal was awarded solely to fabricate a historic moment with the all-Black podium. Those people must not know the history of racism within the very same organizations that awarded (and then stripped) Chiles of her bronze medal. Like in many other sports, racism and the mistreatment of Black athletes has existed throughout the history of gymnastics. Although there are more Black and brown gymnasts now, the sport is historically predominately white. Decorated gymnasts like Biles and Gabby Douglas have been open about the racism they've experienced early in their careers. Biles recalled an incident in 2013 after defeating Italian gymnasts Vanessa Ferrari and Carlotta Ferlito at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. In a post-game interview, Ferlito commented that Biles and Douglas were only the podium finishers because they were Black. The reality is that every Black gymnast who succeeds does so against insurmountable odds in spite of their Blackness, not because of it. And I can’t imagine that the unprecedented vitriol, hate, and unfairness that Chiles is facing now would be happening to a white gymnast.