Usher’s BET Awards Tribute Was Led By Women. As It Should Have Been

Instead of focusing on the undeniable talent of the selected female artists, many viewers were more concerned that male artists weren't included in the tribute. That critique not only lacks consideration for the current state of the music industry (and the strides that have been made by women in R&B), but also the understanding of who Raymond makes music for.

From his slow jams to his more upbeat classics, Raymond's core audience has always been women. "Bad Girl," "Good Good," "There Goes My Baby," and "Superstar" are just a few fan-favorite tracks that were featured in the tribute. The common denominator shared between these songs, and the others performed, is that women are the inspiration behind and at the center of his lyrics. That fact alone warrants the creative decision to have women take the lead to honor the artist with his body of work that has catered to female listeners since his debut in the 90s.