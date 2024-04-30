Jurnee Smollett On We Grown Now & The Necessity of Protecting “Black Boy Joy”

JS: The emotional work, really, starts with the script. It starts with what's on the page. And working with Minhal, she was very collaborative and open to feedback and script revisions. I thought a lot about my grandmother, who was a single Black mother to four babies working, and just the labor on top of the labor. The toll that it takes on you. For Dolores, it's really what her mom says in the movie: “These babies won't grow if you won't grow." And she's hit that ceiling where she doesn't even dream, she doesn't believe in a reality outside of this, and she's trying to hold on to everything. Don't move, don't change, don't grow. And change is not bad. Change is essential. But a lot of the emotional work was just asking the questions of who, what, why, when, how. Why is she this way? How did she become that way? What does she want, and how's she going to get it? I have my process. I work with a lot of different coaches, and we do different things, but I think a lot of the emotional work was being able to answer those questions.