The Deep Significance Of The Last Full Moon Of 2023

On December 26, at 7:33 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, the last full moon of the year will take place. The full moon will be in the sign of Cancer, which suggests a significant energetic release before the year's end. Letting go of the emotional baggage we've been carrying since the beginning of 2023 will be helpful, and discharging that energy will allow us to enter the new year on a positive and robust note. The full moon will make us feel lighter. We can move forward with plans, and our hearts will be more open.
Lisa Stardust
Full moons occur every 29.5 days at the end of the lunar cycle. They are moments of release where we can heal the past and complete tasks. This full moon ends the story that began during the new moon in Cancer on June 28, 2022. At that moment, we were experiencing the first new moon of summer, and now we are sharing the first new moon of winter.
The lunation in 2022, aspected Jupiter, in Aries then, heightening our sensitivities and emotions. Reflecting on the projects and relationships impacted by the June 2022 new moon is crucial as it offers insight into the stories we are concluding and handling. There may be recurring themes and scenarios that we need to address and resolve before the year's end.
This full moon connects with expansive Jupiter, currently retrograde in the sign of Taurus, and with Saturn, which is in Pisces. Additionally, Black Moon Lilith, presently positioned in Virgo, will merge with the full moon to bring in some extra power. With multiple planets and an asteroid in play, we can boost our emotions and let go of any negative feelings or frustrations we've harbored. This energy will bring both tears and laughter.
Saturn will help us commit to letting go of things that no longer serve us, and we'll inform the universe that we're ready to move on permanently. As long as we are doing the work to remedy past situations and anguish, Saturn will grant us the gift of making sure we no longer experience that pain again. Black Moon Lilith is urging us to break free and prioritize our needs, despite what others may think.
The fixed star Tejat Prior can create conflicts, but the other planets aim to resolve them quickly. To avoid frustrating situations, we must learn from past mistakes and instead use these experiences to move forward. Consider how you have evolved and how you can use that growth to move forward without any baggage or problems from the past. This could also be a time to resolve conflicts with others. We may find no bad vibes, and we want to resolve matters even if we don't want the people in our lives. We just want to shift the energy and to have closure.
The same day, the centaur Chiron turns direct in Aries, ending its moonwalk that began on July 23. Chiron, “the healer that couldn't heal itself,” is believed to prompt us to confront and comprehend our individual and shared pain, thus enabling us to advance towards a more elevated state.
Since July, we've gained insight into how we can strengthen ourselves, handle our aggression, and examine our wounds to determine the best way to augment them. Chiron is turning direct on the same day as the full moon, providing an opportunity to improve our circumstances and achieve profound healing if we commit to putting in the effort.
The Cancer full moon is a time to use the strong feeling within our hearts as a catalyst to transform our lives for the better. We may find that the energy of this period is up and down and not consistent, but the one amazing takeaway is that we are changing our perspectives. Even though we might want to hold on to certain situations or relationships, it's better not to harbor resentments because letting them go will make us feel more able to hold space for other things that are meaningful in our lives.
This full moon will make us feel as though a major weight has been lifted from our shoulders and hearts, allowing us to have a fresh start in 2024. Therefore, it's important for us to use this period to move on from all of the emotions that have built up in our minds for the past 18 months. We're wiser and can make ourselves more fulfilled and free from the binds that have been holding us back.