Black Women, Looking For A Travel Destination? Don’t Sleep On Belize

Back at Copal Lodge, I got to make my own chocolate from scratch. I might be biased but it was the most delicious chocolate I’ve ever had. The bean to bar chocolate class gave me the opportunity to participate in the entire process of transforming cacao into chocolate. From visiting the cacao nursery to tasting fresh cacao fruit, learning about the fermenting and drying process, and witnessing the roasting and conching stages, I was able to see the full transformation of cacao into chocolate. The highlight was being able to taste the cacao’s transformation all along the way and see how it slowly began to taste more and more like the chocolate we know and love.

