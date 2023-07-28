What Lionel Messi’s Arrival To Inter Miami Means To Latine Fans

With the arrival of a star athlete in the league captivating the attention of some of the most influential American figures, Major League Soccer is set to rapidly change. Not only in America where sports fans who previously didn’t care for the soccer league are tuning in and paying close attention, but also outside of it. “I think no one in Latin America actually cared about American Major League Soccer,” says Lanuza-Sáenz. She adds that while they follow Brazilian, Argentinian, and even the Mexican fútbol leagues closely — Panamanians would previously prefer to watch American sports leagues only for basketball and football. “For the first time, I’m seeing restaurants in Panama streaming Major League Soccer.”