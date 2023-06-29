Millions of Child Translators Help Their Immigrant Parents Navigate Life

I was the translator in my family, mainly with my grandmother. She was the first to migrate to the Bronx from my mom’s side of the family. If we're going to the doctor and they don’t speak Spanish, we'd translate for her. I'm the youngest of my siblings. I did witness my older sister translate a lot of really important things at a young age for my grandmother, too. I saw how capable my grandmother was in so many scenarios in her native language and how English was a limitation for her, but this did not take away any of her words, or her value, or her capacity to be able to deal with certain situations. It was just language being a barrier.