How A Time Management Makeover Made My Life More Bearable

Although their books have different takeaways, both Vanderkam and Odell suggest you stop thinking of time in blocks of 24 hours. Vanderkam notes thinking about your time in terms of the 168 hours in a week can be freeing, and give you the flexibility to prioritize. It's a lot easier to find 30 minutes to journal or jog over the span of 168 hours than 24. Meanwhile, Odell suggests we stop thinking of time only in terms of standardized increments. "The idea that you only have 24 hours in a day is one that you can get obsessed with,” Odell says “It's seductive to want to take control of and manipulate those hours and use them more efficiently. But the irony is, I think the more we subscribe to this way of thinking about time, the more it obscures avenues towards actions with others that would actually substantively change the experience of time."