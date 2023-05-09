How A Time Management Makeover Made My Life More Bearable

Vanderkam noticed the variation in my bedtimes and wake-up times right away when she looked at my time log. She urged me to regulate my hours and get into more of a routine. In her newest book, Tranquility by Tuesday, this is one of her top tips for people: set a regular bedtime and wakeup time — and do your very best to stick to it. "We often convince ourselves that time is not a specific amount of space, but each day does, in fact, have a start and an end," Vanderkam says. "And if you have a bedtime, that gives you a better sense of the shape of your day." This means you can't push off tasks or events to do late at night or even early in the morning (yes, I'm talking to you my fellow procrastinators who are "waiting for creativity to ~strike~"), which in turn helps you use your hours the way you want to.