A Cundina Is the Mexican Version of Mutual Aid — Here’s How to Start One Yourself

The order of the tanda also allows for a bit of built-in safety. The organizer usually gets the first number to deter anyone from disappearing after receiving the pooled funds. By their turn, they may have invested hundreds of dollars, making it more likely they will see the process through to the end. According to Vélez-Ibáñez, fraud is rare in cundinas: “There’s a 0.005 percent chance of this happening in any cundina or tanda.” Lara and Serapio’s testimonies ring true to that, as they both say, “That’s never happened to me, but I have heard of it happening.”