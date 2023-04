Dresses With Trains Are Spring’s Most Surprisingly Wearable Trend

Take, for example, the dresses and skirts seen at the spring/summer 2023 shows , where designers displayed everything from high-low hemlines , as well as asymmetric skirts that looked as if shredded with the wind, and full-on trains. At Blumarine , where Y2K pop punk styles made their way down the runway, designer Nicola Brognano showed jersey dresses in pink and ash shades with floor-length strips of fabric. Then, there was Acne , which featured similarly asymmetric trains in silky dresses that mimicked traditional red carpet numbers. Meanwhile, Bally featured a plunging neckline mini dress with a lopsided, floor-sweeping hemline.