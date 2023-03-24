How I Became The Coach Of A Celebrity-Backed Women’s Soccer Team

She coached for a few years in her home country, but it wasn’t always easy. “A big part of that is how women are perceived within [these] roles,” she says. “A lot of people would come up and shake the hand of a male member of staff thinking they were the head coach when it was actually [me].” Eventually, Coombe decided she’d move to the U.S. to coach — she knew that, of course, the scene across the pond wasn’t perfect either, but had seen how more progress there had been in the women’s side of the sport due to greater access to youth programs, mentorship, and funding. She started out at the local level in New York and worked her way up to the national level.