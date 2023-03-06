Mich is a fearless heroine — sometimes to the point of foolishness — who will inspire audiences to be themselves, or to find themselves so they can be as confident as Mich is despite the haters. From the very beginning, Mich is her own biggest supporter: no matter what people tell her about who she is and how she is supposed to be, Mich believes she can be more, and that there are people out there who will love her as she is. The lack of self-hatred in Mich’s character is a refreshing addition to the unpopular girl trope: instead of believing her bullies and wallowing in self-deprecation, Mich insists they are wrong. This happens on several occasions throughout the show, like when she tries to sit with the popular kids, when she insists on auditioning for the school play, and when she sings in front of the whole school at a party she wasn’t quite invited to. Even through rejection and sometimes humiliation, her belief in herself is unwavering.