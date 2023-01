Mercury Retrograde Is Finally Over, Now 2023 Can Really Begin

This new astrological moment will have us taking back control and focusing on our priorities. "You will feel driven and motivated to clear the air between you and your loved ones, friends, colleagues, or bosses," says Iva Naskova, astrologer at the Nebula app . "Gaining clarity and direction is now easier, and your goals and objectives are more tangible. On top of that, this transition inspires you to start fresh and let go of what was holding you back so you can become the best version of yourself in the new year." Although this "new year, new me" energy is behind schedule, that doesn't mean we can't harness it and move forward with ease into the remaining year. Think of this as a powerful, albeit late, start to 2023.