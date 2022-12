Behind the Nourishing Holiday Cena by Somos and Neutrogena

At Somos, we work to preserve the aspects of our cultures that serve us and retire the ones that don’t. So this holiday season, we welcomed our chosen familia into our Brooklyn sala to enjoy delicious traditional eats, like shrimp ceviche, pernil bites, arroz con gandules, and vegan pastelón, as well as rich drinks, like coquito and margaritas, by Teresa Ramos of Pretty and Plated . Somos had the aux, so we were dancing to classics from Hector Lavoe and Joe Arroyo to new bops from El Conejo Malo and Ice Spice.