Ruth E. Carter: “This is a film about grief, especially seen through the eyes of Shuri and I feel like we didn't bring too much attention to the clothing. We approach this from more of a somber color palette to bring more of the attention to the emotions of the scenes. We started with grays and purple (the royal color), creating the tracksuit that she would wear on the motorcycle together. However, it's not bright and shiny, instead more of a muted purple with some blue in it. We didn’t want to disturb the emotionality of the story and S.E.E.D really understood that it is more than just putting a product on a screen but how the designs could play into the bigger picture of the film itself.”