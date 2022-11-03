If you go to Instagram creep on Cat Missal (likely after bingeing Tell Me Lies and pulling up her previous credits on IMDb), you'd be surprised to find a small grid — only three posts. Not an over-sharer, the 22-year-old actor and songwriter seems mysterious and undoubtably a creative. She reads Kafka, plays guitar, and does body-scan meditation after memorizing a heavy script. Her favorite day of the week? Tuesday. She says: "I think I mostly just like the way it sounds." Here, Missal takes us through a realistic week in her life — what she wears, where she goes, and what she puts on her face.
The following was told to Megan Decker and edited for length and clarity.
Sunday
I wake up at home in Los Angeles and head to the farmers market. I slip on a pair of Converse. Carrying my reusable tote, I'm out the door. During the afternoon, I like to walk around my favorite neighborhoods, popping into bookstores. I don't pick up anything new; it takes me a while to finish something and it's currently Kafka on the Shore by Haruki Murakami.
For dinner, I usually make something with veggies from the market. At night, I run a bath with Dr. Teal’s Pure Epsom Salt and put the Seven Day Miracle Moisture Masque from O&M [in my hair]. I use a whipped shea butter on my body, Origins Energy Boosting Gel Moisturizer on my face and get to bed early.
Monday
On Mondays, I like to start with something creative in the morning. I get up, splash my face with water and put on a lip treatment from Bite [editor's note: sadly, Bite Beauty has gone out of business], as LA can be dry. I have some breakfast, usually toast and coffee. I write on my guitar outside for a few hours, always using my Sakura Pigma Micron Pen and a Moleskine Notebook. I get work done and cook myself some dinner. At night, I use the Drunk Elephant Jelly Cleanser and the same moisturizer as before.
Tuesday
Tuesdays are also one of my favorite days; I think I mostly just like the way it sounds. I get up with my same routine. I shower but don’t wash my hair. I brush my teeth, lately using Hello’s Charcoal Whitening Toothpaste, both morning and night to brighten my smile a bit. Then I go and ruin any progress with a strong Americano from Intelligentsia.
I run errands for a bit, come home and make brunch. I spend the afternoon editing songs, taking breaks to play with my cats, Chicken and Bunny. At night, I wash [my face] with the same cleanser. If I'm in need of extra hydration, I use Osea’s Sea Serum.
Wednesday
On Wednesdays, I like to get up and outside, usually for a hike. I eat some fruit from the market. Right now autumn crunch plums are in season. I fill my Hydro Flask and then head out.
I get home and take a long shower. I wash my hair with Pureology’s Hydrate Shampoo and Conditioner. I share a Public Goods subscription with my family, which is amazing. I got the bamboo razor handle from there.
My afternoon/evening is spent reading over scripts. Sometimes that leaves me feeling heavy, depending on the material, so at night I do a body-scan sleep meditation. I love the person's voice on this one from Mindful.
Thursday
Thursday, I take a day trip to the ocean. I grew up going fishing with my dad. I feel like seeing the sea just puts things into perspective a bit. I head home and memorize lines for any upcoming auditions.
That evening I shower: I scrub with a homemade coffee scrub, and once I'm out, I exfoliate my face with the Dermalogica Rice Powder, apply moisturizer and use Youth To The People’s Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask. I put Olaplex No.9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum on my hair and let it air-dry before heading to bed.
Friday
Fridays are for fun. I get up and put on music. I like the album Con Todo el Mundo by Khruangbin to move around the house, dancing/cleaning/watering my plants. I light incense: satya Sai Baba Nag Champa. I love how these smell.
I stretch and then try to get some work done on the music front. Right now I’m working on putting together a project.
At night, I get ready to go to dinner and drinks with friend. I apply Merit Brow 1980 Volumizing Eyebrow Pomade Gel and curl my lashes with the Picture Perfect Lash Curler from Tarte Cosmetics. I dab a bit of the Dior Addict Lip Tint in Natural Tea on my lips and head out in a uniform of Levis and a Hanes white tee. Though, I don’t recommend wearing white to an Italian restaurant. When I get home, I double cleanse and moisturize.
Saturday
Saturday mornings I sleep in. Once I'm up, I brew coffee and put on NPR. I love a good diner and there are a lot of good ones in Los Angeles. Today it’s Fred 62 in Los Feliz. I make a pit stop there before heading to the flea market.
I go home to tape an audition. For tapes, I usually apply more makeup for the camera. I use the Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation from Hourglass, blend in Merit Beauty’s Flush Balm to my cheeks and swipe on Covergirl’s Lash Blast Volumizing Mascara. I'm ready for action.
Saturday night, I go to The Greek [Theatre]. I get dressed up a bit in my vintage heeled loafers from Coach and a blazer, also thrifted. FKJ is playing. I have a glass of red wine at the theater and head home for bed.
