Your November Horoscope Is Here — Time To Make Your Dreams Come True

Welcome to November! It’s peak fall, and while we’re enjoying hot pumpkin spice lattes and the foliage, the cosmos are giving us an equally tasty glimpse at our lives. The month starts off with the lunar eclipse in Taurus on November 8, which is going to push intimate relationships and our dreams to the limit. We may decide to change the direction of our lives and reassess our personal goals.
Venus, Mercury, and the Sun glide into Sagittarius on November 16, 17, and 22, adding a more optimistic and hopeful energy to the stars. Adventure is in the air during the Sagittarius new moon on November 23, which urges us to take risks and live on the edge. Expansive Jupiter, the traditional planetary ruler of Sagittarius and Jupiter, turns direct in Pisces on November 23 after moonwalking for nearly four months — bringing us luck and abundance in the days to come.
Manifesting money, the ideal job, and healthy boundaries with others is a perfect way to utilize November’s energies. Anything you desire can happen, if you believe in the dream. Ahead, all the astrological insight your sign needs to make the most of the fall month.