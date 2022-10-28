Your November Horoscope Is Here — Time To Make Your Dreams Come True

Venus, Mercury, and the Sun glide into Sagittarius on November 16, 17, and 22, adding a more optimistic and hopeful energy to the stars. Adventure is in the air during the Sagittarius new moon on November 23, which urges us to take risks and live on the edge. Expansive Jupiter, the traditional planetary ruler of Sagittarius and Jupiter, turns direct in Pisces on November 23 after moonwalking for nearly four months — bringing us luck and abundance in the days to come.