Unsolicited Dick Pics Aren’t Just Shocking – They’re Actively Harmful

As this work is being done on legislative and advocacy levels, there are also things individuals can do to support their mental health if they experience cyberflashing — even though it should never happen to them in the first place. Dr. Taylor suggests turning off the AirDrop function on your phone when you're not using it, and cutting down on screen time if you're experiencing anxiety around your phone after being cyberflashed. You can also block folks causing you harm — though, as McGlynn points out, this is sometimes easier said than done — or look into whether there's cyberflashing legislation where you live. Most of all, though, Dr. Taylor also recommends talking to someone so you're not alone in processing what happened. Lean on your community or even a therapist, if that's a tool that's available to you. Chances are, statistically, someone you know has been through something similar and may know just how you're feeling. Just hearing someone say, "Hey, that shouldn't have happened to you" can be validating, Dr. Taylor says.