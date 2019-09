Confessions Of A…Dating App Moderator

There are a lot of transgender people with us. They get reported a lot though, because straight men just feel it is fine to report them. If you are a straight man looking for a woman, of course if you are a trans woman looking for men then you will come up. Most [trans] people will say who they are in their bios but then a lot of straight men will report them for 'misleading' them, but you’re like, 'no!' I have also noticed a lot that those men will go on the profile and verbally abuse the person and also report them. In that case we send a warning. Usually it does fall under hate speech. But what I have noticed and what is sad is that usually the people who are getting abused will not even report it, because I guess maybe they’re used to it? I’ve never really thought about it, but it is so sad. Also men have to pay to send messages, so they’re using some of their credit to go and be abusive. I’m not going to share some of the comments that I have seen because it’s really violent and you’re just like, wow.