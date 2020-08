In Defence Of Turning Off All Your Notifications

Lee says that many people are experiencing digital burnout as we’ve been watching the news and spending more time on our phones. "Everyone now has an underlying level of anxiety because, for the first time in many generations in history, there's been something across the world that has the potential to end your life. And in a lot of ways, this is the first pandemic where social media and news are highly accessible and very much funnelled in your direction, and constant negativity sticks to your brain," he explains. "When we're exposed to that, we want to try and confirm that fear by investigating it more. This leads us down the social media rabbit hole, when you start to get a lot of different opinions about how dangerous [coronavirus] really is.”