Unsolicited Dick Pics Aren’t Just Shocking – They’re Actively Harmful

The truth is, surprise exposure to such images will impact everyone differently but can have a particularly damaging impact on those who've been through sexual trauma. Although the exact harms of cyberflashing are difficult to measure, McGlynn has done research and spoken to many victims of cyberflashing who shared how they reacted directly after being exposed and long after. "While one person who gets sent a dick pic without their consent might be able to brush it off, it could be extremely distressing for another," McGlynn says. "It could trigger previous events of indecent exposure and it can make you feel threatened or intimidated. It's always violating because it’s a breach of your personal integrity and space." For example, if you receive an AirDrop on public transit at night and don't know who sent it, there’s the fear the person could follow you off the train, which can be particularly disturbing, McGlynn says.