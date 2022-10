But iLe says the song was born in the aftermath of the 2019 uprising — dubbed “Verano del 2019” — in Puerto Rico that resulted in the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rosselló . While the world marveled at how a tiny archipelago under the control of the United States could unseat its governor in less than a month of protests, a year after, Governor Pedro Pierluisi, who is from the same political party as Rosselló, won the general elections. “I was disappointed that after removing a governor from office, we had such low self-esteem that we went for the same kind of leader,” she says. “Of course, it’s all a result of colonialism.” What has followed in Puerto Rico is nothing short of grim: Tax incentives have turned the archipelago into fiscal paradise for rich foreigners, which experts and activists say is causing a mass displacement of communities; the electrical grid is now under the control of LUMA Energy after the dismantling of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, which has led to regular outages and price hikes ; and the Fiscal Control Board, appointed in 2016 by the President Barack Obama’s PROMESA Law, has continued a rampant chain of budget cuts that have left Puerto Ricans’ resources depleted. And iLe remains disheartened: “Even if it affects us, we are not doing anything to change it, so we are almost agreeing with all of this,” she says.