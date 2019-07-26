These Young Women Were At The Forefront Of Ousting Gov. Rosselló In Puerto Rico

"It was empowering. We were not asking him to resign — we were demanding it. Our attitude was: You have to face us. We're the people, and we're the ones that call the shots," the 21-year-old told Refinery29. While Rosselló's last day in office will be August 2, Bigio Alcoba says the fight is not over yet. "The issue does not end with Rosselló; this is just the first part of challenging a system that has been broken for a long time. I don't think Puerto Ricans will go back to what they were before. No one can say protesting does not work. We're seeing the results of people demanding the government do the right thing," she said. "What is coming next is going to be spectacular. There'll be change. It will be hard and exhausting, but it's our job to hold these elected officials accountable."