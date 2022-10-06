The Hunter’s Moon In Aries Is Prime Time To Heal Past Wounds

The cosmic Plutonian energy plays into the theme of the full moon. Since Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, it’s not matured yet. This lunation reminds us that there are some growing pains along the way to becoming the most evolved versions of ourselves. First, we have to face our trauma and mend past wounds. Since the healing centaur Chiron, who is currently retrograde in Aries, aligns with the moon, we can expect to feel tender as our weaknesses are exposed. Being that Chiron is the healer who could help everyone but themselves, we are taking back our power and energy that we give out to others and applying it to help ourselves. The lesson is to not be afraid to put ourselves first. Being selfish is sometimes necessary and essential — especially when we are in a situation of crisis.