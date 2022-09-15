Why I’m Embracing The September Urge To Reinvent Myself

In those frayed pages, I wrote: “It’s so weird! I’ve left home. I’m an adult now. I pay bills! I am turning 20 soon and I hope I grow up this year and start making good choices and make my parents proud. I want to use my initiative more. I want to take more chances and go for my dreams without fear. I want to be a leader, not just a listener in every aspect of my life. I am going to be the best goddam journalist alive, haha, I am going to grab life with both hands. Xxx”