Mercury Retrograde Is Coming — But It’s Not All Chaos

When Mercury moves into Virgo — the sign it rules — the effects of this astrological happening may be easier to handle, since the planet actually enjoys being in the sign of the virgin. "Virgo is one of the worker bees of the zodiac, concerned with optimizing our life’s processes," Montúfar says. "These days will be an amazing time to pull out the magnifying glass and see how we can better our mind, body, and spirit connection." Like we've said many times before, retrogrades are all about the "re" words: reassessing, reconfiguring, reviewing, reflecting etc. Although we'll have to put in the work, this will give us a chance to really look at our lives and see what's bringing us joy and what needs to be left behind.