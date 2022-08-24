Want To Start A Business? Black Women Entrepreneurs Give Their Best Advice

It’s always a good day to #BuyBlack – especially from Black women. For Black Business Month, we’re spotlighting a few dope Black women-owned businesses that you can support today. These badass business owners are changing the game from skincare, to life coaching, to mental health-conscious apparel. When Black women are still making 63 cents for every dollar a white man makes, it’s imperative that we support each other – whether that’s through a purchase, a referral, an Instagram follow, or a retweet. When one of us comes up, we all come up!
As Black women, ownership is incredibly meaningful. Here, we ask five entrepreneurs about their mission, what it means to them to be a Black woman entrepreneur, and they share advice for the next class of melanated moguls.