IS: Thank you! I mean, these are just my dream collaborations and by the grace of God, these people were kind enough to actually do me that solid and get on the project. Unknown [Mortal Orchestra], I mean – I listen to a lot of alternative music, and it was just my way of kind of dipping my toe in that water and just seeing what it would sound like. I flipped their song on the production and, and that's how “TOO SWEET” came about. Then later on, I was like, ‘can you hop on the bridge?’ And he so kindly did. So, that was a dream come true. And then I was touring with Anderson .paak in 2019 singing background for him. Wow. And I was like, can you get on this? And he gave me a really amazing verse on [MOVIN’ ON]. Ambré is on the “CALI LOVE” remix. My boy, Cory Henry is on “PATIENCE.” 6LACK and I go way back. These are really like all my friends in real life so I was literally just able to text them and ask them to get on.