IS: Ugh, D’Mile. I just love him. It's truly such a dream to be working with him and we've decided that he's gonna just produce everything that I ever create from here on out. [Laughs]. But for me, I think the first thing was, finding a safe space because it is such a vulnerable thing to be able to make music that means something to you and that is deeper than what's maybe expected. I needed to find a safe space, and that was D’Mile. [He’s] someone who truly loves music, is so extremely skilled and gifted on every instrument and being able to go in with him and have that trust. And then bringing in a couple of friends [to write with me]. So yeah, just like friends, wine, sometimes tequila, and just telling them all my business. Cause that's how it has to happen. You gotta just, like, spill all the tea and put it down.