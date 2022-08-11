“The pandemic era has not been one of my favorites, but it did lead to one of my favorite things: working from home. I am a certified working from home fan, but it would be impossible to do without my Apple headphones. My headphones have been a blessing throughout this, in fact, I don’t think I’ve written even one article without them playing music. They are so useful for drowning out outside noise, from the incessant drilling outside my window, the sounds of the TV playing, to even the smallest noises like rain falling on the window. They keep me focused, instead of my mind flitting all around the different tasks I have to do for the day, I can just put my headphones in and work on one thing, like an article.